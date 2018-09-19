BRETT KAVANAUGH

Accusations against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh prompting sexual violence survivors to speak out

EMBED </>More Videos

Many survivors of sexual violence do not want to come forward in person, but people are taking to social media in light of the accusations against Supreme Court Nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
Many survivors of sexual violence do not want to come forward in person, but people are taking to social media in light of the accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

ABC7 News spoke with a licensed family therapist who says high profile cases like this prompt others to speak about their trauma.

"It's not uncommon for people to live with it sort of underground for a very long time. Sometimes decades," said Dr. Erin Findley, licensed psychologist.

RELATED: Who is Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sex assault

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford's attorney says her client needs even more time considering the spotlight she's under following her allegations of sexual assault against Kavanaugh. But, President Donald Trump and some Republicans have expressed frustrations with the delays to Kavanaugh's appointment.

"But you can't ignore the fact that this has come at the 11th hour and we are trying to be fair and every time we offer something to Dr. Ford's lawyers, they changed the terms," said Sen John Kennedy from Louisiana.

TAKE ACTION: Local help with complicated issues

Blasey Ford had spoken about the incident in confidence before the hearing started, sharing notes from her own family therapist with the Washington Post as she outlined the alleged assault from the early 1980's.

"When one person approaches the other for sexual contact it can actually be very triggering and they're feeling safe enough through the couples' therapy process to start talking about it," explained Dr. Findley.

On Wednesday, Democratic Senator Kirsten Gillibrand spoke out regarding the veracity of Blasey Ford's accusation.

"And frankly I believe her. I believe what she said. It rings true to me, how she's divulged, who she's divulged to over time, over many years. That's exactly what happens when someone has this kind of trauma and so it rings true and so we need a proper, professional, appropriate review and hearing and what they are forcing on her right now I think is inappropriate," said Gillibrand.

RELATED: Kavanaugh hearings creating a teachable moment for some Bay Area schools, students

Dr. Findley says time does not invalidate trauma, "You can't just say that's something that happened when we were kids because the injury is real. The injury is real."

If you'd like to learn more about protecting yourself with self-defense training and proper consent language Dr. Findley recommends Impact Bay Area.

See more stories, photos, and videos on Brett Kavanaugh.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. supreme courtbrett kavanaughu.s. & worldsupreme courtjudgecourtsex assaultsex crimesex crimessexual assaultsexual misconductPalo AltoWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Anita Hill says Senate hearing into Kavanaugh could be 'sham'
Christine Blasey Ford has deep roots in Palo Alto area
Who is Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sex assault?
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Anita Hill says Senate hearing into Kavanaugh could be 'sham'
Kavanaugh hearings creating a teachable moment for some Bay Area schools, students
Trump says 'hard' to imagine Kavanaugh did wrong
Kavanaugh accuser gets support amid 'vicious harassment,' death threats
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
Anita Hill says Senate hearing into Kavanaugh could be 'sham'
Kavanaugh hearings creating a teachable moment for some Bay Area schools, students
Trump says 'hard' to imagine Kavanaugh did wrong
Kavanaugh accuser gets support amid 'vicious harassment,' death threats
More Politics
Top Stories
Monsanto asks judge to throw out $289M award to Vallejo man in cancer suit
49er Solomon Thomas' heartbreak over sister's suicide inspires support
Jane Fonda, Lily Tomlin fight for better wages in Bay Area
Doctors say it's still too early to predict this year's flu impact
Biggest wildfire in California history fully contained
South Bay law enforcement officers aim to prevent veteran suicides
Police: Plumber filmed people in Union City Starbucks bathroom
Prosecutors aim to keep how Colorado mom, girls died secret
Show More
Movement to use unwanted produce growing in the Bay Area
AccuWeather Forecast: Heating up under sunny skies
McDonald's changes apple pie recipe and some customers are not 'lovin' it'
Delays expected through 2021 on Golden Gate Bridge due to suicide barrier installation
Maroon 5 reportedly performing at halftime of Super Bowl LIII
More News