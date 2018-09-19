Palo Alto community pledges support for Christine Blasey Ford

PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, lives in Palo Alto.
Residents there are proud of their schools, their homes and a low-crime reputation.
But when one of them gets threatened, whether they're friends or not, they close ranks and pledge their support. That's what's happening in this Palo Alto neighborhood where the Blasey Fords live.
