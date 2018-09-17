BRETT KAVANAUGH

Christine Blasey Ford has deep roots in Palo Alto area

A sign in front of Palo Alto University, where Professor Christine Blasey Ford teaches, is pictured on Monday, Sept. 17, 2018. (KGO-TV)

by Leslie Brinkley
PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --
The professor accusing Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault, Christine Blasey Ford, has deep roots in the Palo Alto area as far as her accomplishments academically. Here's a closer look at her background.

RELATED: Christine Blasey Ford: Everything we know about the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault

Christine Blasey Ford's social media accounts have all been taken down. But according to her archived LinkedIn page, she got her PhD in educational psychology at USC 20 years ago. In 2009, she got a masters in epidemiology and biostatistics at Stanford University.



She currently teaches nearby at Palo Alto University as a professor for PhD students studying psychology.

The school says she is not in class this week and will only say Blasey Ford is a highly regarded professor. None of her students or coworkers wanted to comment.

RELATED: Washington Post reporter details Kavanaugh allegations

Blasey Ford lives in South Palo Alto. Her allegation that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanagh sexually assaulted her as a teenager first came to light in a Washington post interview over the weekend.

Lanhee Chen, a fellow at Stanford's Hoover Institute and a professor at Stanford Law School, said it's obvious Blasey Ford is a well studied serious person. He said, "It's impossible to divorce ourselves from what we are seeing today with the Kavanaugh nomination from the broader context of the MeToo movement."

He believes it's important this all get aired out before the Judiciary Committee. He said, "You have accusations that are three decades old and a situation where it's hard to verify or disapprove them. This is kind of the classic political bombshell that has thrown this process off in a way that affects not just the likelihood ofJudge Kavanaugh's confirmation but also has deep implications for the politics of the mid-term elections. "

RELATED: Accusations against Brett Kavanaugh bring back memories of Clarence Thomas hearings

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh here.

