BRETT KAVANAUGH

Anita Hill says Senate hearing into Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh could be 'sham'

EMBED </>More Videos

Anita Hill says the Senate Judiciary Committee could be holding a "sham" hearing next week without an FBI investigation of a woman's sexual-assault accusation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. (ABC News)

WASHINGTON --
The Latest on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh and the woman who accuses him of sexually assaulting her decades ago (all times local):

7:50 a.m.

Anita Hill says the Senate Judiciary Committee could be holding a "sham" hearing next week without an FBI investigation of a woman's sexual-assault accusation against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Kavanaugh strongly denies the allegation and has suggested California college professor Christine Blasey Ford's account could be a case of mistaken identity.

But Hill told ABC she supports Ford's demand for an FBI investigation before a hearing Senate Republicans have set for Monday. Hill questions whether the Senate hearing "is going to be anything more than just a sham proceeding."

Hill's allegation Clarence Thomas sexually harassed her - and the committee's handling of his confirmation hearings - haunts Washington as a key event that alienated many women. Thomas denied Hill's account and was confirmed to the Supreme Court.

RELATED: Christine Blasey Ford: Everything we know about the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault

___

12:20 a.m.

Lawyers for Christine Blasey Ford say that before she testifies on Capitol Hill next week she wants the FBI to investigate her allegation that she was sexually assaulted by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

But the chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Iowa's Chuck Grassley, says an FBI investigation wouldn't have any bearing on Ford's testimony so "there is no reason for further delay." Other Republicans are suggesting that Ford will have only this one opportunity to testify.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump showered sympathy on Kavanaugh. The president too has rejected the idea of bringing in the FBI to reopen its background check of the appeals court judge.

Ford's lawyers say she has been the target of "vicious harassment and even death threats" since coming forward with her story.

Take a look at the latest stories and videos about Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. supreme courtbrett kavanaughu.s. & worldsupreme courtjudgecourtsex assaultsex crimesex crimessexual assaultsexual misconductPalo AltoWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Christine Blasey Ford has deep roots in Palo Alto area
Who is Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sex assault?
BRETT KAVANAUGH
Amid 'vicious harassment,' death threats to Kavanaugh accuser, supporters say, 'We have your back'
WaPo reporter Aaron Blake: Kavanaugh accusations not 'he said, she said'
'Shut up and step up:' Hawaii senator calls on men to 'do the right thing'
Who is Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sex assault?
More brett kavanaugh
POLITICS
Amid 'vicious harassment,' death threats to Kavanaugh accuser, supporters say, 'We have your back'
WaPo reporter Aaron Blake: Kavanaugh accusations not 'he said, she said'
'Shut up and step up:' Hawaii senator calls on men to 'do the right thing'
Who is Christine Blasey Ford, the woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sex assault?
More Politics
Top Stories
San Jose Airport selected to test new intrusion detection technologies
Amid 'vicious harassment,' death threats to Kavanaugh accuser, supporters say, 'We have your back'
Sewage floods SF complex, forcing Trader Joe's to close, elderly man to vacate
Convicted Vallejo kidnapper will likely cross-examine his alleged rape victim
SFPD will begin training on a new use of force virtual simulator
Congresswoman Jackie Speier: 'Kavanaugh should be subpoenaed'
'Shut up and step up:' Hawaii senator calls on men to 'do the right thing'
San Jose Earthquakes fulfilling young girl's dream of being team captain
Show More
'Vetting is no easy process:' Retired judge weighs in on Kavanaugh controversy
WaPo reporter Aaron Blake: Kavanaugh accusations not 'he said, she said'
Coyotes spotted near Lafayette Park in San Francisco
Crawford, Longoria homer to carry Giants over Padres 4-2
Guerneville domestic violence kidnapping suspect, victim found
More News