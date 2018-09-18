BRETT KAVANAUGH

'Shut up and step up:' Hawaii senator calls on men to 'do the right thing'

"I just want to say to the men of this country, just shut up and step up. Do the right thing." (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Hawaii Senator Mazie Hirono had some harsh words for the men of the United States.

After the accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh came to light, she made a statement that has stuck with many citizens and congresspeople as the investigation continues.

"We all signed on this letter to demand an FBI investigation," said Hirono. "But really, guess who is perpetuating all of these kinds of actions? It's the men in this country and I just want to say to the men of this country, just shut up and step up. Do the right thing."

