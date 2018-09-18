SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --The Washington Post has been at the forefront of reporting on the accusations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh. One of the outlet's articles argues that this is not a case of "he said, she said" in which nothing can be proven.
Senior political reporter Aaron Blake spoke with ABC7 News about the case.
"You do have evidence in a way. There are claims that are made. There are prior statements that are made. In this case, this is Christine Blasey Ford having talked to her therapist about a similar incident six years ago." Blake told ABC7 News. "In the case of Brett Kavanaugh, we have a new denial in which he says that he doesn't remember being at a similar party."
When asked what the biggest inconsistency that the accuser, Ford, would have to overcome, Blake said, "It's in the therapist's note from six years ago. The therapist describes Dr. Ford as having said that there were four boys in the room. Dr. Ford now says there were two boys in the room, including Kavanaugh.
He went on to say that there does not need to be a legal standard of proof for Kavanaugh's chances at the SCOTUS position to be tanked. "All that the Democrats need to do and all that Ford needs to do is convince enough senators that this is likely enough to have occurred, that it gives them pause about giving this man a lifetime appointment.
The big question is: Does President Donald Trump have time to put forth another nominee before the midterms?
"That's a good question," said Blake. "There is time to get that done. They wouldn't necessarily have the vote before the midterm elections. It would probably be shortly after the midterms during the lame duck session."
