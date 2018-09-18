BRETT KAVANAUGH

Congresswoman Jackie Speier: 'Kavanaugh should be subpoenaed'

Jackie Speier isn't pulling any punches with regard to the Brett Kavanaugh situation. Her experience with sexual assault and her relentless activism for women's advocacy is widely known. Here's her take on the accusations against him. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Congresswoman Jackie Speier has been a longtime advocate for women's rights, and has been outspoken about sexual assault and harassment.

RELATED: Who is Christine Blasey Ford? The woman accusing Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault

She stopped by ABC7 News to discuss the ongoing controversy surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and an accusation by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a professor who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party years ago.

Speier says that Kavanaugh should be subpoenaed and properly investigated for the accusations.
