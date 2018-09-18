Congresswoman Jackie Speier: 'Kavanaugh should be subpoenaed'

Congresswoman Jackie Speier has been a longtime advocate for women's rights, and has been outspoken about sexual assault and harassment.She stopped by ABC7 News to discuss the ongoing controversy surrounding Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, and an accusation by Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, a professor who says Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her at a high school party years ago.Speier says that Kavanaugh should be subpoenaed and properly investigated for the accusations.