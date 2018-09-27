'Yes means yes': California college students learn ABCs of consent

The Kavanaugh accusations have expanded the conversation around sexual assault, alcohol use and consent.A symposium on sexual assault prevention was held at San Francisco State University on Thursday, the same day Christine Blasey Ford testified about her own alleged sexual assault before the Senate Judiciary Committee.Colleges like San Francisco State make reference to the "red zone," the first months on campus when students are on their own for the first time and vulnerable.All incoming freshman are required to take online sexual assault safety training during orientation at the college."It's important that they're able to get the education around their rights, around how to party safe and also where to get support," explained Laurene Dominguez, clinical counselor at SF State.California is one of two states that requires consent to be part of sexual education in high schools. Maryland is the other.It starts in the 9th grade."We used to talk about 'no means no' a lot and now we really talk about 'yes mean yes.' And that people should be looking for an affirmative consent," said Christopher Pepper of San Francisco Unified School District.Today many parents believe the adage "boys will be boys" should no longer be accepted in society.Peter Fatooh is a parent of two college students. He said the Kavanaugh hearing has shed light on the excessive drinking among young adults."I know it goes on and my kids are no different than anybody else's kids. All you can do is tell them you are going to pay the consequences if you go down the wrong path," Fatooh said.