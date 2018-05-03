EDUCATION

Fremont Unified School District votes on controversial sex education curriculum

After hours of heated public comment from hundreds of parents, the Fremont Unified School District vote 3 to 2 to adopt new sex ed curriculum. (KGO-TV)

FREMONT, Calif. (KGO) --
After hours of heated public comment from hundreds of parents, the Fremont Unified School District voted 3 to 2 to adopt new sex ed curriculum for 7th to 9th grades, but voted 3-2 against adopting it for 4th through 6th grade.

The curriculum is called the 3Rs -- Rights, Respect, Responsibility.

The district superintendent Kim Wallace said seven years ago they decided to start teaching puberty and health education in 4th grade even though most school districts don't start until middle school.

Since they did that, the district would be required to use the components of the California Healthy Act, which includes things like gender identity and sexual orientation, to be compliant with state law.


The board's vote means no sex education will be taught until 7th grade.

