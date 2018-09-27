PALO ALTO, Calif. (KGO) --Throughout her testimony Thursday morning, Dr. Christine Blasey Ford made multiple references to the community of Palo Alto, where she has lived and worked over the years. On Thursday, her supporters gathered at City Hall Plaza to show their support.
The rally was organized by a group of Palo Alto mothers, who wanted to ensure that Dr. Blasey Ford wasn't alone as she told her story before an international audience.
"My family and I were forced to move out of our home," said Dr. Ford during the hearing. "Since September 16, my family and I have been visiting in various secure locales, at times separated and at times together with the help of security guards."
Palo Alto resident Kristen Podulka, who has lived near Blasey Ford for seven years, applauded her courage to come forward.
"People all over the neighborhood saying what does she need? Does she need meals? Does she need groceries? Does she need help with the kids? The dog? Like mowing her lawn. What does she need? We're a small, close-knit group and we just want to help her," said Podulka.
Mayor Liz Kniss, herself a survivor of sexual assault, thanked those who came to amplify their voices.
"When you're supporting Christine, what you're really supporting is women, women's rights, and a woman's right to not be sexually assaulted," said Kniss.
Visitors also stopped by to write letters to Dr. Blasey Ford. Many used it as an opportunity to connect with the woman, whom many are now calling a local hero.
"I want my girls to be in a generation where they can say, not me, and I want my son to understand what that means," said Palo Alto resident Lanelle Neumann.
Community members have set up a GoFundMe account to help Dr. Blasey Ford and her family with expenses.
