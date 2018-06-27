#DEVELOPING No one leaving @CityofConcordCA emergency meeting on possible immigrant detention camp, despite announcement that plan halted. pic.twitter.com/be3hkktIkd — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) June 27, 2018

#DEVELOPING @MarkDeSaulnier “We heard from multiple sources homeland security...does not intend to use CNWS” but waiting for DOD to confirm. — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) June 27, 2018

#BREAKING @MarkDeSaulnier “I am pleased the effort to turn Concord Naval Weapons Station into a detention facility has been halted.” — Laura Anthony (@LauraAnthony7) June 27, 2018

It appears, at this point, a controversial plan to build an immigrant detention center at the former Naval Weapons Station in Concord is not moving forward. The news came just as the city council there was starting an emergency meeting on the issue."There will be no relocation camps in Concord or California," announced Guy Bjerke, Concord's Director of Community Reuse Planning, to open the meeting. "Just a few moments ago, Congressman Mark DeSaulnier called the city manager and further informed us he has informal confirmation that there is no intention of establishing detention facilities in Concord or in California."Congressman DeSaulnier also released a statement from Washington, "I am pleased the effort to turn Concord Naval Weapons Station into a detention facility has been halted. It is important not to let our guard down as one tweet can change things."The emergency meeting continued with dozens of speakers coming to the podium. "We need to keep this out of the hands of Donald Trump and the federal government," said Lamar Anderson."Thank you so much for your great news today, but I feel like we still need to bring our concerns to the table," said another Concord resident.Besides the DeSaulnier announcement, there is a separate memo sent from Sheriff David Livingston to local leaders, relaying information from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.Contra Costa County Supervisor Karen Mitchoff paraphrased what was in the memo. "It didn't look like this would happen, not only here but anywhere in the state of California," said Mitchoff. "And that's good news, but one of the things me and my colleagues were talking about is we don't want these detention facilities anywhere."Read Mark DeSaulnier's full statement below: