'Chicken Trump,' 'Baby Trump' balloons fly high as demonstrators protest Pres. Trump's 1st visit to Bay Area during presidency

Trump is attending a fundraising event in the Portola Valley area. Details on the event have been kept private, but guests were shuttled in from a separate location to the residence. The fundraiser is expected to bring in $3 million for his campaign, according to the Associated Press.
RELATED: Critics, supporters prepare for President Trump's Bay Area campaign stop
President Trump was greeted by Republican National Committeewoman Harmeet Dhillon and her husband Savjit Randhawa, along with Robin Aube-warren, acting Associate Director of NASA's Ames research Center.
Off to the side of the runway was a crowd of Trump supporters, several wearing the signature red "Make America Great Again" hat.
The crowd chanted "USA! USA!" as the president made his way off Air Force One.
Brandon Lang, of Redwood City, is a recent graduate of UC Santa Cruz. He says he came out as a show of support for President Trump. For Lang, several things stand out about his presidency.
First and foremost, Lang says he backs the president's "America First Agenda," putting the interest of the America people ahead of the rest of the world.
RELATED: HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit San Francisco
"In the past few decades, kind of lead astray in supporting other countries outside of our own. Putting ourselves at risk. And not taking care of the people who are in need of help in our own country," Lang says.
He attributes the strength of the economy to the Trump administration as another sign of Trump's leadership.
He adds that while the Bay Area may swing blue, there are pockets of red, but many of them have been silenced.
"There is a culture of shame in this area. That needs to change, and him coming here to show his support of us can be a good sign that is something that can be turned around," says Lang.
Vanila Singh came out with her children and their grandparents. She says she wanted her two children to have to a chance to see Air Force One. "It is a pretty amazing plane, probably thee most amazing plane," says Singh.
RELATED: NC high school cheerleaders on probation after posing with Trump 2020 sign
As for politics, she says the family came out to welcome the president, not just as republicans, but as Americans.
Singh says the president's visit to the Bay Area, a democratic strong-hold, indicates his willingness to overlook party lines.
"Any good president is trying to be president for all," she says. "I think it's a great idea for the president to go and hear the people, whatever their perspective, so (the president is) informed."
Protesters have been making their presence felt for the president's visit; "Chicken Trump" and "Baby Trump" balloons have been on display near the fundraiser.
A crowd of protesters have lined a portion of the roadway leading to President Trump’s fundraiser today. In addition to the “Chicken Trump” balloon there is also a “Baby Trump” balloon flying nearby here in Portola Valley. https://t.co/Y9ce5k1v8c pic.twitter.com/joIf6o8slD— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 17, 2019
A crowd of protesters have lined a portion of the roadway leading to President Trump's fundraiser today. In addition to the "Chicken Trump" balloon there is also a "Baby Trump" balloon flying nearby here in Portola Valley.
"We want to let people know that he's not welcome here," Chris West, a Backbone Campaign member said. "Californians, we really just don't like him here. He's trashing the environment."
Backbone Campaign is the group behind "Baby Trump." They collected $2,500 to fund the balloon's trip from San Francisco down to the South Bay.
The balloon flew about four minutes away from where the president attended a fundraiser for his 2020 campaign.
ABC7 News saw dozens of law enforcement officers and unmarked vehicles going in and out of the street. Protesters hope the president sees their display as he rides by. Sarah Schauer told she has several issues with the current administration.
RELATED: Democrats on House Judiciary Committee to hold 1st impeachment hearing for Trump
"Racism," Schauer said. "It's ugly. But, it's wakened all of us up."
"Some people on the left have proven that they are not willing to let people gather peacefully, and hear the candidate of their choice," Shane Patrick Connelly, chairman of the Santa Clara County Republican Party, said Monday night.
The Backbone Campaign plans to fly the "Baby Trump" balloon in San Diego during President Trump's visit to Southern California on Wednesday.
During Trump's last visit in June 2016, some of his supporters were attacked by demonstrators at a rally in San Jose. Months before, in April, then-Candidate Trump stopped his motorcade on Highway 101 and then jumped over a median to access the Hyatt hotel in Burlingame.
"Some people on the left have proven that they are not willing to let people gather peacefully, and hear the candidate of their choice," Santa Clara Co. Republic Party spokesperson, Shane Patrick Connelly said. "That they will attack them physically, and we don't want to see a repeat of that."
The president is expected to be in the Bay Area for three hours before heading to Southern California.
See more stories and videos on President Trump.
#BabyTrump is up. Protesters will fly this and a #ChickenTrump that’s on the way to join it. The President will be in town today for a #Trump2020 fundraiser. https://t.co/Y9ce5k1v8c pic.twitter.com/iKyCZAIUh1— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 17, 2019
.@POTUS is officially in Portola Valley for the #Trump2020 fundraiser https://t.co/Y9ce5k1v8c pic.twitter.com/aBOyKF4evX— Jobina Fortson (@JobinaFortson) September 17, 2019
#BREAKING -1: @realDonaldTrump lands at #MoffettField. Heads to #PortolaValley for #Republican #fundraising lunch.— Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) September 17, 2019
His first time in the #BayArea as #POTUShttps://t.co/r4xuClSJaC#SiliconValley #election2020 #Trump2020 #Republicans #politicslive #politics #election2020 pic.twitter.com/5nnvmLjVr9
#BREAKING -2: @realDonaldTrump greeted with chants of #USA! USA! in first visit to #BayArea as #POTUS.#politicslive #politics #election2020https://t.co/r4xuClSJaC#SiliconValley #Trump2020 #Republicans pic.twitter.com/YKFgmTiell— Anser Hassan (@AnserHassan) September 17, 2019