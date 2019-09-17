HUD Secretary Ben Carson to visit San Francisco today

President Donald Trump

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will be in San Francisco today to discuss the homeless crisis.

Mayor London Breed says federal policy leaves significant room for improvement and Carson should be aware of the effect it's having on the City. She made the comments while touring a navigation center in the Mission District that just added 60 new beds.

The mayor says she's seen a decreased commitment from the federal government.

"I think that has had a direct impact on homelessness. No new section 8 vouchers. No new funding for building projects like we did with Willie B. Kennedy. I mean in fact, a lot of the investments that we've gotten, we haven't seen since the Obama administration," said Mayor Breed.

The White House has not said if Carson will be meeting with Mayor Breed. President Trump and Carson are also expected to visit LA during this west coast trip.

