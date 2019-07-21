building a better bay area

'I see them as true people': Teen starts program to help San Francisco homeless

By Lisa Amin
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- To say Abhishek Patel is compassionate would be an understatement. At just 17-years-old, Abhishek started the Homeless Benefactors Coalition.

On weekends, he spends time with the homeless.

Today he's in San Francisco's Tenderloin district passing out hygiene kits and food.



The soon-to-be high school senior said, "I see them as true people. Some people might see them as scary because they may have mental issues but I take them as regular people."

Abhishek had a lengthy conversation with Frank Asaro, who has been homeless for a decade.

The fact that the teen took the time to talk brought tears to Asaro's eyes.

"It's nice," Asaro said. "It hurts a little but I'll take what I can get. It hurts a little because he's a kid and I'm a grown man."

It all started in the Tenderloin. Abhishek used to come to this neighborhood as a child to visit his grandparents who own a hotel on Geary Street, so this essentially is his community.



His mother, Tejal Patel, is proud.

"To see my son want to help the same community it's amazing and for me it feels good," she said.

This is 19-year-old Sivam Patel's first time volunteering with the coalition.

"Being out here with him I was nervous at first. It's not something I'm used to. It's not something we generally do but it's been a great experience."

Shawn Barley is also homeless. "It's really nice the way he shows he loves us and cares," he said about Abhishek.

Abhishek plans to continue his efforts throughout the year in different cities in the Bay Area.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societysan franciscotenderloinbuilding a better bay areahomelessact of kindnessteengood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BUILDING A BETTER BAY AREA
Bay Area Housing Crisis: How are you making it work?
Bay Area entrepreneur works to get more women into leadership roles at tech companies
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
7 On Your Side Hotline: Questions for renters, homeowners answered
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Who is Finnegan Lee Elder?
Students from SF confess to stabbing officer in Rome, Italian police say
Building a Better Bay Area: Housing Crisis
Extreme heat heading to Bay Area, officials warn residents to brace for blazing temps
Driver who left scene after SF crash that injured 4 turns herself in
SF mayor talks safety with Civic Center merchants, residents
San Francisco Marathon expected to impact weekend traffic
Show More
President Trump threatens France with new tax on wine
LAPD officer killed, 1 other person wounded in Lincoln Heights
David Ortiz released from hospital for home rehabilitation
ICE raids, election referenced in Oakland pub's avocado price increase explanation
TIPS: How to keep pets safe in hot weather
More TOP STORIES News