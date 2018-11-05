EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3456977" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> San Francisco has been using ranked-choice voting since 2004. Here's how it works.

Ranked-choice voting has been around since 2010 in Oakland, yet many voters are still confused about how it works. It's really as easy as 1-2-3 as the video above explains.In a ranked-choice ballot, voters pick their preferred candidate. But unlike regular ballots, in this system, voters also pick their second and third choice candidates. Those picks are important if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote during the initial counting.Eight years ago, Jean Quan was elected mayor of Oakland even though she did not have the majority of first place votes. That's because when second and third choices were counted, she came out ahead.