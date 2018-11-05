2018-ELECTION

VIDEO: Confused about ranked-choice voting? Here's how it works

EMBED </>More Videos

Those second and third choice selections in ranked-choice voting could become really important in an election. (KGO)

by Juan Carlos Guerrero
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
Ranked-choice voting has been around since 2010 in Oakland, yet many voters are still confused about how it works. It's really as easy as 1-2-3 as the video above explains.

MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayor's race

In a ranked-choice ballot, voters pick their preferred candidate. But unlike regular ballots, in this system, voters also pick their second and third choice candidates. Those picks are important if no candidate gets more than 50 percent of the vote during the initial counting.

Eight years ago, Jean Quan was elected mayor of Oakland even though she did not have the majority of first place votes. That's because when second and third choices were counted, she came out ahead.

STILL CONFUSED? No problem. Here's a more in-depth explanation by Kristen Sze
EMBED More News Videos

San Francisco has been using ranked-choice voting since 2004. Here's how it works.


For more information on the November 6th election, check out our 2018 Voter Guide.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politics2018-electionelectionelection 2018electionsvotingabc7 originalsvote 2018Oakland
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
CA VOTING GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
MEET THE CANDIDATES: Oakland mayor's race
2018-ELECTION
High school students working polls on Election Day in San Francisco
CA VOTING GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
Day before election Cox and Newsom make final efforts to reach voters
Alameda County voting approaching 2016 general election numbers
More 2018-election
POLITICS
High school students working polls on Election Day in San Francisco
CA VOTING GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
Day before election Cox and Newsom make final efforts to reach voters
Alameda County voting approaching 2016 general election numbers
More Politics
Top Stories
Suspect ID'd after 1 killed, 2 hurt in San Rafael detox center shooting
CA VOTING GUIDE: What to know about the midterm elections
Convicted SoCal killers Andrew Urdiales, Virendra Govin found dead in San Quentin
Day before election Cox and Newsom make final efforts to reach voters
VIDEO: Humpback whales put on impressive display while feeding
These candidates could make history on Tuesday
High school students working polls on Election Day in San Francisco
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at all the California propositions
Show More
San Jose woman arrested in Colorado Springs area after allegedly abducting her own kids
Weinstein lawyers try again to get sex assault case tossed
Consumer Catch-up: Amazon drops minimum shipping, Southwest adds SJC routes
Alameda County voting approaching 2016 general election numbers
National Redhead Day: 10 reasons redheads are awesome
More News