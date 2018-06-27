CRISIS AT THE BORDER

Reflecting on the Crisis at the Border: Different points of view

EMBED </>More Videos

ABC7 News Anchor Cheryl Jennings went on an unforgettable journey into the heart of the Crisis at the Border, speaking to many with different points of view along the way. (KGO-TV)

By
MCALLEN, Texas (KGO) --
I've just returned from Texas, following an invitation to meet Rep. Jackie Speier during her investigation of conditions at detention centers for children and families at the Texas border.

And I also talked exclusively with a border guard to get his unique perspective on a very tense situation.

The congressional delegation investigating the detention facilities came away filled with outrage over what they saw. The people who are in charge of the facility feel they are being unfairly portrayed.

Chris Cabrera is a 17-year border guard veteran. He's seen a lot. He told me he thinks it's good to have transparency and that they have nothing to hide. Agents, he said, are doing the job humanely and the best they can with what they have. And that they care about their community.

RELATED: A Guard's Perspective: Crisis at the Border with Cheryl Jennings
EMBED More News Videos

A Guard's Perspective: Crisis at the Border with Cheryl Jennings



Cabrera says many are trying to get away from El Salvador, Nicaraugua, Honduras, and Mexico. They're afraid of their own government systems, the military, the police, the cartels and the gangs.

But, he said, once the immigrants see the green shirts on the border patrol, they know they're safe.

We know a lot of people are very passionate about these issues so we've linked ways for you to Take Action.

Visit this page to find ways to contact your government representatives, how to send items directly to the Catholic Charities shelter helping immigrants, and help with your rights when it comes to justice, equality and civil liberties.

Follow Cheryl and ABC7 News as we bring you the story of the Crisis at the Border.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationimmigration reformborder crisisu.s. & worldCrisis at the Borderborder patrolborder wallPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpSan FranciscoTexas
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
Get help with your rights to justice, equality, civil liberties
Get help contacting your government representatives
CRISIS AT THE BORDER
Bay Area women recall visit to respite center in Texas
Volunteer effort unfolds to help undocumented children at border
ABC7 brings you the Crisis at the Border
A Guard's Perspective: Crisis at the Border with Cheryl Jennings
More Crisis at the Border
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
San Francisco caterer feeding thousands of hungry, tired firefighters
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Show More
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
List of worst U.S. states for teen drivers who text and drive
Mollie Tibbetts: Everything we know about the case
More News