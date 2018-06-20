IMMIGRATION

Rep. Barbara Lee asks UN to investigate family separations

House Budget Committee member Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Calif. questions Budget Director Mick Mulvaney on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

OAKLAND, Calif. --
Rep. Barbara Lee, D-Oakland, sent a letter to U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres asking his agency to send humanitarian observers to the U.S. to investigate the impacts of separating families on the U.S.-Mexico border.


In her letter, Lee said, "I am appalled by the reports and images from detention facilities in Texas and other states along the border, where more than 2,300 children have been separated from their parents by border patrol agents."

Lee wrote, "I urge you to send experts from relevant U.N. agencies to observe conditions in both Department of Homeland Security and Office of Refugee Resettlement facilities both at the border and throughout the more than 17 states around the country that are now housing children who have been separated from their families."

RELATED: 'They were traumatized.' What are 'tender age' shelters for the youngest immigrants?

Lee said, "As a mother, a grandmother, and as a psychiatric social worker, I am most concerned for the physical and mental well-being of children separated from their parents at their most vulnerable time."

She said, "The American Academy of Pediatrics has warned that this practice of family separation 'can cause irreparable harm to lifelong development by disrupting a child's brain architecture.'"

RELATED: Protest held outside Bay Area ICE facility over immigration controversy

In a statement, Lee said this spring the Trump administration instituted a "zero tolerance" policy for undocumented immigrants and asylum seekers and parents have been separated from their children and prosecuted but no current law requires the separation of families.

Click here for a look at immigration stories here in the Bay Area and around the country.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationimmigration reformPresident Donald Trumpbarbara leeu.s. & worlddonald trumpunited nationschildrendepartment of homeland securityOaklandWashington DC
(Copyright 2018 by Bay City News, Inc. Republication, re-transmission or reuse without the express written consent of Bay City News, Inc. Is prohibited.)
IMMIGRATION
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More immigration
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News