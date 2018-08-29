San Francisco Mayor London Breed tours model of safe injection site

.@LondonBreed touring first SF safe injection site pic.twitter.com/1Emjic61Dt — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) August 29, 2018

What do you think about San Francisco’s safe injection site? pic.twitter.com/CodE0OrPHT — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) August 29, 2018

.@LondonBreed says zero overdoses in 15 years at safe injection site in Vancouver pic.twitter.com/kb6sQ4IR4a — Melanie Woodrow (@MelanieWoodrow) August 29, 2018

San Francisco Mayor London Breed Wednesday toured a demonstration model of a safe injection site for drug users at the Glide Foundation in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood.The model, called Safer Inside, is equipped with supervised injection booths, medical equipment, trained staff and a clinical area that provides users with access to health care and harm reduction services.Breed has been a longtime advocate for safe injection sites.She touted the success of similar programs in other cities, including Vancouver where she said there have been no overdoses in 15 years at safe injection sites.The California Legislature on Monday passed Assembly Bill 186, which would give the green light for safe injection sites in San Francisco under a three-year pilot.