LONDON BREED

San Francisco Mayor London Breed tours model of safe injection site

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is seen during a tour of a safe injection site model in San Francisco on Wednesday, August 29, 2018. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
San Francisco Mayor London Breed Wednesday toured a demonstration model of a safe injection site for drug users at the Glide Foundation in the city's Tenderloin neighborhood.

RELATED: Safe injection sites remain hot debate in San Francisco

The model, called Safer Inside, is equipped with supervised injection booths, medical equipment, trained staff and a clinical area that provides users with access to health care and harm reduction services.

Breed has been a longtime advocate for safe injection sites.

RELATED: Mayor London Breed says she'll be 'aggressive' in cleaning San Francisco streets

She touted the success of similar programs in other cities, including Vancouver where she said there have been no overdoses in 15 years at safe injection sites.

The California Legislature on Monday passed Assembly Bill 186, which would give the green light for safe injection sites in San Francisco under a three-year pilot.
