2018-ELECTION

SFSU professor Joe Tuman on California election results

EMBED </>More Videos

Californians will choose between a democrat and a republican to be the state's next governor in November. (KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Californians will choose between a democrat and a republican to be the state's next governor in November.

YOUR VOICE, YOUR VOTE: Bay Area June 2018 Election Day results

Voter turnout for Tuesday's midterm election was only about 21-percent statewide.

San Francisco State University Political Science Professor Joe Tuman sat down with ABC7 to talk about what the future may hold for the Golden State.

VIDEO: Newsom walks out to Tupac after CA primary win
EMBED More News Videos

Gavin Newsom spoke in San Francisco following his California Primary win. Here's a look at his speech.


Get all the latest Election Day 2018 stories and videos from ABC7 here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsgavin newsomgovernor2018-electionelection 2018vote 2018primary electionvotingjerry brownCaliforniaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
WATCH LIVE: 2018 California Primary election results
VIDEO: Newsom walks out to Tupac after CA primary win
Roundup of California primary election results
Gavin Newsom, John Cox secure California primary wins
2018-ELECTION
Facebook removes more than 650 pages, groups and accounts linked to Russia, Iran
East Bay congressman says he may run for president in 2020
San Francisco welcomes new mayor London Breed
VIDEO: SF Mayor London Breed's inaugural address
PHOTOS: London Breed sworn in as SF mayor
More 2018-election
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Show More
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
More News