SFSU professor Joe Tuman on California election results

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7news.com/video/embed/?pid=3567262" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gavin Newsom spoke in San Francisco following his California Primary win. Here's a look at his speech.

Californians will choose between a democrat and a republican to be the state's next governor in November.Voter turnout for Tuesday's midterm election was only about 21-percent statewide.San Francisco State University Political Science Professor Joe Tuman sat down with ABC7 to talk about what the future may hold for the Golden State.