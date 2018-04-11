POLITICS

Tom Steyer stops in Oakland to call for impeachment of President Trump

EMBED </>More Videos

California business man and philanthropist Tom Steyer took his Need to Impeach tour to Oakland Wednesday night. The billionaire is known for funding progressive causes has been an outspoken critic of President Trump. (KGO-TV)

by Katie Utehs
OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) --
California business man and philanthropist Tom Steyer took his Need to Impeach tour to Oakland Wednesday night. The billionaire is known for funding progressive causes has been an outspoken critic of President Trump.

Steyer met a favorable and full crowd at Oakland's Impact Hub. It's one of 30 stops on Steyer's nationwide tour.

"We're trying to go to as many different places including red states as possible. We really do see Americans who are concerned about this country," said Steyer.

VIDEO: Billionaire Tom Steyer on his possible future in politics
EMBED More News Videos

Billionaire Tom Steyer stopped in Oakland to continue his call for the impeachment of President Donald Trump. He also answered some questions about his own future.



Author and activist Amy Siskind and Steyer answered audience questions around the issue of impeachment. Siskind has written a book titled The List, chronicling President Trump's first year.

People lined-up more than an hour prior to the event and waited in the rain.

"I don't know Tom Steyer, I don't know his trajectory, I don't know what his plans are, I just came because this is the first time I saw anybody putting out a call to discuss this issue that is very important to me," said Sanidna Robins, an Oakland resident.

Steyer's funding the effort with his own money.

RELATED: Alameda calls for impeachment of President Donald Trump

"I think we said we're going to spend $20 million and I don't know how far we've gone past that honestly," said Steyer.

He calls the movement a campaign, but falls short of calling himself a candidate for political office.

RELATED: NextGen America's Tom Steyer launches multi-million dollar campaign to impeach Trump

"This feels a little like testing the waters. Are you going to run?" asked ABC 7's Katie Utehs. Steyer responded, "What I've said and what is true is that I think that 2018 is going to end up being the critical year and we don't know what's going to happen this year."

"If he's got a good set of politics, good policy than this is the perfect place to start from and why hide that? I mean this is where you start with a good base," said Stephen Parker, a Richmond resident.

The question and answer session lasted about an hour and a half, but even after it wrapped people were eager to ask questions, they rushed the stage to talk with Steyer.

Click here for more on the Need to Impeach campaign and petition.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsPresident Donald Trumpdonald trumpImpeachmentrobert muellerrussiaOaklandWashington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
VIDEO: Pres. Trump blasts Oakland mayor, sanctuary policies
Michael Cohen dismisses claims of email as proof of porn star payoff
Attorney: Federal agents seize documents from Trump's lawyer
POLITICS
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanently
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Out of control? Trash on San Francisco streets turns heads
A's gift Khris Davis' jersey to Oakland boy who beat cancer
Woman cancels trip to have surgery, travel insurance won't cover it
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
Show More
SF mayor demands improvements to Muni service
VIDEO: See what tired, hungry California firefighters eat
Southwest changes early bird check-in with upped fees
Consumer Reports reveals the secrets to getting your dishes sparkly clean
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
More News