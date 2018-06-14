IMMIGRATION

Tom Steyer to invest additional $1M to help immigrants fight deportation

EMBED </>More Videos

Addressing the annual gathering of the American Immigration Lawyers Association Thursday afternoon, NextGen America founder Tom Steyer announced an additional $1 million investment to strengthen a number of immigrant legal aid organizations that are currently a part of his group's national legal services network. (AP Photo/Richard Drew)

By
SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) --
Addressing the annual gathering of the American Immigration Lawyers Association Thursday afternoon, NextGen America founder Tom Steyer announced an additional $1 million investment to strengthen a number of immigrant legal aid organizations that are currently a part of his group's national legal services network.

"For those facing the brutality and violence of deportation, whose lives are on the verge of being suddenly and horribly pulled apart, legal resources can be the difference between deportation and safety," said Steyer.

VIDEO: Tom Steyer talks to ABC7 News about investment to help immigrants fight deportation
EMBED More News Videos

NextGen America founder and Bay Area philanthropist Tom Steyer discusses his additional $1 million investment to help immigrants fight deportation.



Last year, through NextGen America, Steyer gave $2.3 million to support organizations with meeting the increased demand from immigrants seeking legal protection.

"These people are the most vulnerable in our society, and if we're not going to fight for them, who's going to?" said Nicholas Costa, an immigration attorney based in Portland.

Steyer has spent millions of dollars on commercials calling for the impeachment of President Trump.

RELATED: Tom Steyer launches multi-million dollar campaign to impeach Trump

"Legal services are an indispensable resource for our immigrant families, and until we address the immigration system in a comprehensive and humane way, it is vital that these programs be expanded and strengthened," said Steyer.

Critics have painted the Bay Area philanthropist as an out-of-touch billionaire who's trying to use his money to affect the mid-term elections, but Steyer says the naysayers are to be expected. He has made it his mission to help the Dems take back the House in November.

"We're trying to move forward in a positive way into the future together, instead of just trying to divide society, in a very destructive and bigoted way," said Steyer.

RELATED: Tom Steyer stops in Oakland to call for impeachment of Pres. Trump

Many conference attendees are appreciative of Steyer's support.

San Francisco-based immigration attorney Summer Bei said: "It's a tough group of people, and we're willing to stick with it and find a way, to best help all of these individuals."

VIDEO: Tom Steyer talks Trump, youth voter registration
EMBED More News Videos

A San Francisco billionaire political activist is making new waves, spending tens of millions of dollars of his personal wealth to register "millennials" to vote.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsdonationsimmigrationimmigration reformlegalbay areaSan Francisco
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Tom Steyer calls for impeachment of President Trump
NextGen America's Tom Steyer launches multi-million dollar campaign to impeach Trump
VIDEO: Tom Steyer talks Trump, youth voter registration
IMMIGRATION
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Jennifer Lopez wows at the MTV VMAs
Dreamers cycle down west coast to fight U.S. immigration policy
More immigration
POLITICS
Fmr. Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty to campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
Jury in Paul Manafort trial reaches verdicts on 8 counts
Bay Area non-profit remembers former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan
Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dies at age 80
More Politics
Top Stories
Oakland friends, teachers, church members mourn loss of Mollie Tibbetts
'Killing him is too easy': Golden State Killer victim reacts to trial
Man charged with murder in Mollie Tibbetts' death
Former Santa Rita inmate describes giving birth in isolation cell
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save man, woman, dog from submerged car in Long Beach
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
VIDEO: Golden State Killer victim 'Absolutely would testify' if asked
A timeline of Mollie Tibbetts' disappearance
Show More
Consumer Catch-up: Straw ban on governor's desk, FDA extends EpiPen expirations
Woman reports violent sexual assault on Stanford campus
URGENT SEARCH: Man kidnapped from SoCal held for $2 million ransom, FBI says
Mollie Tibbetts' murder: What we know about the suspect
Sheriff's office accused of illegally recording attorney-client conversations
More News