HIGH SPEED RAIL

Trump administration terminates federal grant for high-speed rail project

This file video shows the progress of construction on California's high-speed rail project in Fresno, Calif.

The Trump administration has sent a notice to California High-Speed Rail Authority announcing the termination of a $929 million federal grant intended for the project, effective March 5.

The U.S. Department of Transportation wrote they are "actively exploring every legal option" to get back the $2.5 billion in federal grant funds already given to the state.

The notice comes a week after Governor Gavin Newsom's State of the State address where he announced future construction would only focus on the section between Merced and Bakersfield.

President Trump tweeted following the Governor's address that the American people "wanted their money back."

READ: Full letter from Department of Transportation


