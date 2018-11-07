President Donald Trump sparred with reporters at his post-election news conference, ordering several to sit down and telling another he's a "rude, terrible" person.He told yet another reporter he's "not a fan of yours, either."The president's mood turned sour Wednesday after reporters pressed him on why he referred to a migrant caravan making its way to the U.S. on foot through Mexico as an "invasion." Trump ramped up his anti-immigrant rhetoric against the caravan in the final days of the midterm elections.Trump was also pressed on why his campaign aired an ad featuring a Mexican immigrant convicted of killing American police officers and linking the man's actions to the caravan.Several television networks pulled the ad after airing it or declined to air it at all.Trump says he's happy with "most" of his Cabinet as he suggests changes may be coming. He said that he is "looking at different people for different positions," adding that "it is very common after the midterms."Asked specifically about the future of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, Trump says, "I'd rather answer that at a little bit different time."Trump has long been frustrated with Sessions over his recusal from the Russia investigation. Rosenstein's future appeared uncertain after reports that he discussed secretly recording Trump.On Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke, Trump says he wants to "study whatever is being said." Trump adds that he's doing an "excellent job." Zinke faces a series of inquiries into his conduct.Trump called out Republican candidates who apparently did not support him enough and lost congressional seats in Tuesday's elections. Trump crowed that Republicans held control of the Senate and then took aim at members of the House, where the GOP lost.Rep. Mike Coffman in Colorado blames his loss on resentment toward Trump in his Denver-area district. The president responded: "Too bad, Mike."As for Utah Rep. Mia Love's loss Tuesday, Trump said: "Mia Love gave me no love, and she lost," adding, "Sorry about that, Mia."Trump said his vigorous campaigning stopped a so-called "blue wave," ''if there ever was such a thing."The GOP is expected to add to its Senate edge, but Democrats regained control of the House.