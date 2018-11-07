VOTE 2018

VIDEO: Nancy Pelosi speaks after Democrats win control of House

EMBED </>More Videos

House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi pledged to work with Republicans on a number of issues -- among them building infrastructure and lowering prescription drug costs -- after Democrats won control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday. (KGO-TV)

WASHINGTON (KGO) --
House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi pledged to work with Republicans on a number of issues -- among them building infrastructure and lowering prescription drug costs -- after Democrats won control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Election Night.

>>> California and Bay Area election results here

>>> National election results here

Watch the video player above for a look at what she had to say during a held a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss the midterm election.

Full coverage on the 2018 election at abc7news.com/election.
Related Topics:
politicsnancy pelosimidterm electionselectionelection 2018electionshouse of representativesu.s. & worldvote 2018Washington DC
(Copyright ©2018 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
VOTE 2018
Half Moon Bay pumpkin farmers may be able to grow cannabis
2018 ELECTION RESULTS: Which CA propositions passed, failed
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 11
These women made history on Tuesday
From bad to worse: Trump's media relationship frays more
More vote 2018
POLITICS
Attorney General Jeff Sessions resigns at Trump's request
Who is Matthew Whitaker, new acting attorney general?
2018 ELECTION RESULTS: Which CA propositions passed, failed
2018 VOTER GUIDE: A look at California's Proposition 11
These women made history on Tuesday
More Politics
Top Stories
Google identifies employee hit and killed by company shuttle bus
2018 ELECTION RESULTS: Which CA propositions passed, failed
8 Months Later: Questions linger about security after veterans home shooting
Midterm results, updates for California November voting
Here are Oprah's Favorite Things this year
From bad to worse: Trump's media relationship frays more
Half Moon Bay pumpkin farmers may be able to grow cannabis
Domestic dispute may have led to fire at SJ apartment
Show More
2018 MIDTERMS: National election results here
2018 MIDTERMS: Election results for California, Bay Area here
Michigan approves marijuana use for 21 and up
Should Nancy Pelosi get a 2nd tour as Speaker of the House?
Girl who inspired viral book campaign passes away
More News