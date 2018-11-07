WASHINGTON (KGO) --House Democratic leader Nancy Pelosi pledged to work with Republicans on a number of issues -- among them building infrastructure and lowering prescription drug costs -- after Democrats won control of the U.S. House of Representatives on Election Night.
