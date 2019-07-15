Golden State Warriors

Warriors coach Steve Kerr: 'Come on members of Congress, call out the president for his racist tweet'

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr is telling Congress to take action following President Donald Trump's racially-charged tweets about four lawmakers of color.

"Come on members of Congress, call out the president for his racist tweets," tweeted Kerr. "Show some leadership. It's the job you were elected to do."



Kerr, a vocal Trump critic, fired back Sunday after President Trump said four congresswomen of color should go back to the "broken and crime infested" countries they came from, ignoring the fact that all of the women are American citizens and three were born in the U.S.

"So interesting to see 'Progressive' Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run," he tweeted.

"Why don't they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came. Then come back and show us how it is done."

President Trump added: "These places need your help badly, you can't leave fast enough. I'm sure that Nancy Pelosi would be very happy to quickly work out free travel arrangements!"

President Trump was almost certainly referring to Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York and her allies in what's become known as "the squad."

The others are Reps. Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan. Only Omar, from Somalia, is foreign-born.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says the House will vote on a resolution condemning President Trump's comments.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

