WATCH TODAY: Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Gavin Newsom to tour Oakland facility

OAKLAND, Calif. (KGO) -- Vice President Kamala Harris is returning to her hometown of Oakland Monday for the first time since taking office.

Harris will be joined by Governor Gavin Newsom to take a tour of a facility to highlight the benefits of the American Jobs Plan to invest $111 billion in the nation's infrastructure to ensure access to clean drinking water.

We will be streaming their remarks following their tour, which is expected to begin around 10:40 a.m. You can watch live in the video player above.

After, the vice president will hold a listening session with California leaders and a small business owner in Oakland who received financial and technical assistance from several Community Development Financial Institutions.

She is arriving from Los Angeles, where she spent the Easter holiday.

Harris was born in Oakland and kicked off her presidential campaign there in January 2019.

She began her career as a prosecutor in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.
