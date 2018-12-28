YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK

Yosemite National Park open despite partial government shutdown

Yosemite National Park is still open, despite a partial shutdown of the federal government. (KGO-TV)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (KGO) --
Yosemite National Park is open, but visitors may notice the effects of the partial government shutdown. Officials warn that visitor services, especially trash removal and restrooms, are limited.

The following remain open: concessions, hotels, restaurants, lodging, dining, retail stores and other Yosemite Hospitality services.

Additionally, officials say Yosemite ski and sowboard areas are open.

RELATED: What is open, closed during federal government shutdown

The park is a popular destination this time of the year.

A partial government shutdown is forcing the closure of landmarks operated by the National Park Service.

