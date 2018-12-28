Yosemite National Park open despite partial government shutdown

RELATED STORIES & VIDEOS:

Yosemite National Park is open, but visitors may notice the effects of the partial government shutdown. Officials warn that visitor services, especially trash removal and restrooms, are limited.The following remain open: concessions, hotels, restaurants, lodging, dining, retail stores and other Yosemite Hospitality services.Additionally, officials say Yosemite ski and sowboard areas are open.The park is a popular destination this time of the year.A partial government shutdown is forcing the closure of landmarks operated by the National Park Service.