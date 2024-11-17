1 death reported in E. coli outbreak linked to carrots; 39 cases across country, CDC says

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a warning of a deadly E. coli outbreak linked to carrots.

A total of 39 people have been infected with E. coli in 18 states.

Fifteen were hospitalized and one person died, according to the CDC.

Officials said organic whole and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms are linked to the outbreak.

Grimmway Farms recalled the implicated carrots. Multiple brands and sizes of bagged organic whole and baby carrots were recalled.

Illnesses have been reported in Washington, Oregon, California, Wyoming, Colorado, Texas, Minesota, Missouri, Arkansas, Michigan, Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

The outbreak may not be limited to the states shown in map. The true number of sick people is likely higher. Many recover without medical care and are not tested for E. coli. CDC

The company issued a voluntarily recall of the following products:

Baby Organic Carrots

-Best-if-used-by dates ranging from 9/11/2024 to 11/12/2024

-Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Grimmway Farms, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Raley's, Simple Truth, Sprouts, Trader Joe's, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry

Whole Organic Carrots

-Were available for purchase in stores approximately from 8/14/2024 through 10/23/2024

-No best-if-used-by-dates are on the bags of organic whole carrots.

-Brands: 365, Bunny Luv, Cal-Organic, Compliments, Full Circle, Good & Gather, GreenWise, Marketside, Nature's Promise, O-Organic, President's Choice, Simple Truth, Trader Joe's, Wegmans, Wholesome Pantry

See more details of the recalled items here.