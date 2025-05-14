1 killed in shooting near In-N-Out Burger at SF's Fisherman's Wharf, police say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person died following a shooting on Wednesday at Fisherman's Wharf in San Francisco, police said.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Leavenworth between Beach and Jefferson Street near the In-n-Out Burger.

The city issued an alert for people to avoid the area of Leavenworth Street.

SFPD says during the investigation, a suspect turned himself in and was arrested. The suspect's identity and charges are still pending at this time.

According to San Francisco Police Data, this area of the city has not had a homicide yet this year, and has seen an overall decrease in crime.

This story is developing. We will have a live report at 4 p.m. Check back for updates.