Multiple shootings reported in San Francisco, authorities say

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Police and Fire are responding to multiple shootings in San Francisco.

The first shooting is at Beach and Stockton Street, across from Pier 39. Witnesses say at least one person was shot there. Shots were reported at around 6:50 p.m.

A second shooting was reported a few minutes later at Embarcadero and Howard Streets where at least one person was shot.

