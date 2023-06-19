  • Watch Now

WATCH LIVE

San FranciscoEast BaySouth BayPeninsulaNorth Bay
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Multiple shootings reported in San Francisco, authorities say

KGO logo
Monday, June 19, 2023 2:51AM
ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream
EMBED <>More Videos

ABC7 Bay Area 24/7 live stream

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco Police and Fire are responding to multiple shootings in San Francisco.

The video in the media player above is not related to the current story. The ABC7 News Bay Area 24/7 streaming channel allows you to see news throughout the day.

The first shooting is at Beach and Stockton Street, across from Pier 39. Witnesses say at least one person was shot there. Shots were reported at around 6:50 p.m.

A second shooting was reported a few minutes later at Embarcadero and Howard Streets where at least one person was shot.

Stay with ABC7 News for the latest details on this developing story.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Live Streams
ON NOW