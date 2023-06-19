6 hurt, 1 arrested in shooting near San Francisco's Pier 39

One person has been arrested and another detained in connection to Sunday's "car-to-car" shooting near San Francisco's Pier 39, an official says.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- One person has been arrested and another detained in connection to Sunday's "car-to-car" shooting near San Francisco's Pier 39, according to Supervisor Aaron Peskin.

The man arrested was reportedly shot in the chest and is in critical condition.

Supervisor Peskin says a woman has been detained, but unclear if she was shot or injured some other way. She is also hospitalized.

Both individuals are from Pittsburg, Peskin said.

The first shooting on Sunday was at Beach and Stockton Street, across from Pier 39. Witnesses say at least one person was shot there. Shots were reported at around 6:50 p.m.

A second shooting was reported a few minutes later at Embarcadero and Howard streets.

Officers located two victims suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. The officers rendered aid and summoned medics to the scene, who transported the victims to a local hospital.

During a press briefing Sunday night, SFPD Chief Bill Scott confirmed that six people total had been injured from the incident after a "car-to-car" shooting occurred, involving one black SUV and one white sedan.

Two victims received gunshot wounds, one with life-threatening injuries.

Three victims were also injured from glass shards at the incident.

Two other victims, girls ages 10 and 16 years old, were struck by one of the two vehicles involved, one of whom was injured.

San Francisco police say they located one of the cars near the second shooting scene at Embarcadero and Howard.

Bob Partwright with Eagle Cafe said despite the shooting, Pier 39 has plenty of security and considers it a safe place to spend a day in the city. "24 hour security is here and safe to keep us protected, and again this kind of thing can happen anywhere."

Police say the shooting was targeted and not random.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411 and begin the message with SFPD. You may remain anonymous.

