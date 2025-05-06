On The Red Carpet

Brooks & Dunn, Thomas Rhett, Megan Moroney take center stage at the 12th Annual iHeartCountry Music Festival

Country's biggest stars take center stage at 12th Annual iHeartCountry Festival in Austin

Did you miss the iHeartCountry Music Festival live stream this weekend? You can still see performances from Brooks & Dunn, Thomas Rhett, and Megan Moroney streaming now on Hulu.

The twelfth annual iHeartCountry Festival lit up Austin's Moody Center on Saturday with unforgettable performances from some of the genre's biggest stars.

This year's event featured a stellar lineup including Brooks & Dunn, Thomas Rhett, Rascal Flatts, Cole Swindell, Sam Hunt, Megan Moroney, Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith and special guest Dasha.

The concert was hosted by iHeartMedia's country radio personality Bobby Bones.

The show blended nostalgic hits and new chart-toppers, bringing together longtime fans and new listeners alike.

Proceeds from the event supported St. Jude Children's Research Hospital and its mission of treating and curing childhood cancer.

Performances were live-streamed exclusively on Hulu, giving subscribers nationwide a front-row seat.

Miss the live event?

You can still catch all the performances streaming on Hulu.

