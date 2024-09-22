The employees consist of housekeepers, bellhops, cooks, and other workers at Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott hotels

Nearly 1,500 San Francisco hotel workers go on strike: Here's what they're asking for

Hundreds of hotel workers with UNITE HERE Local 2 Union are on strike across multiple hotels in San Francisco calling for a number of changes.

Hundreds of hotel workers with UNITE HERE Local 2 Union are on strike across multiple hotels in San Francisco calling for a number of changes.

Hundreds of hotel workers with UNITE HERE Local 2 Union are on strike across multiple hotels in San Francisco calling for a number of changes.

Hundreds of hotel workers with UNITE HERE Local 2 Union are on strike across multiple hotels in San Francisco calling for a number of changes.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Nearly 1,500 hotel workers are on strike across multiple hotels in San Francisco.

Members with UNITE HERE Local 2 Union are calling for a number of changes including better pay and the reversal of pandemic-era cuts.

The employees consist of housekeepers, bellhops, cooks, and other workers at Hilton, Hyatt, and Marriott hotels.

RELATED: Thousands of Bay Area hotel workers participate in nationwide strike

Striking hotel workers rallied outside The Westin St. Francis San Francisco on Union Square in San Francisco this Labor Day.

The strike follows months of contract negotiations between union workers and the hotels.

This is a continuation of the strike that happened on Labor Day when thousands of hotel workers walked off the job in several cities across the country including San Francisco and San Jose.