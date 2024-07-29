Teen girl killed, man hurt in shooting at Hayward apartment complex, police say

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- We're learning more about a shooting in Hayward Sunday morning that killed a 16-year-old teenage girl.

A 41-year-old man was also shot-- but is expected to survive his injuries.

The shooting happened near the 900 block of West Tennyson Road.

Police say they are still looking for the people involved in the shooting.

According to the police chief, several men wearing hoods and masks fired each other in front of an apartment complex.

The reason is unknown.

The extent of the damage done by the bullets is visible.

Early Sunday morning, police say a number of people fired several rounds at each other in front of this apartment complex on West Tennyson Road and then took off.

"We believe there was an exchange of gunfire between two separate parties," said Chief Bryan Matthews.

When officers arrived, they found a 16-year-old girl in the parking lot who was badly hurt. She died at the hospital. Police don't know if she was the intended target.

The teen lived at the apartment complex where the shooting happened.

Police say the 41-year-old man who was just passing by was caught in the crossfire. He's expected to survive.

Investigators are looking into what caused the shooting.

"We do believe the parties knew each other. Don't know if there was an argument that preceded this. We'll tell you some of the shots were fired form a vehicle," said Chief Matthews.

Witnesses described some of the suspects.

"The involved subjects were wearing hoods and masks," said Chief Matthews. "This was a group of young men. There were several vehicles involved. We believe we recovered the vehicles associated with this case."

Investigators have a lot of evidence to sort through-including one gun and a lot of surveillance video.

Police believe one of the shooting suspects lives in the apartment complex.

Police know the identities of the two people shot, but they're not releasing that information yet.

This is Hayward's 8th homicide of the year.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Navas at 510-293-7176.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Police originally reported that the teen was 15 years old but made a correction Monday that she is 16 years old.