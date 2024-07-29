16-year-old killed, 1 injured in Hayward drive-by shooting, police say

HAYWARD, Calif. (KGO) -- A deadly drive-by shooting happened in Hayward on Sunday just after 11 a.m. near Glad Tidings Church on West Tennyson Road.

Hayward police said that officers arrived on scene and located a 16-year-old female, suffering from gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to a local hospital where she succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased.

A second shooting victim was located near the 28000 block of Ruus Road after leaving the scene of the incident. The 41-year-old Hayward resident was transported to a local hospital where he received treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say it is not believed the victims knew each other and do not believe there is a connection to the church.

Both victim's identities are not being released at this time.

Police say there is no one in custody for this incident and that the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the homicide is asked to call Detective Navas at 510-293-7176.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Police originally reported that the teen was 15 years old but made a correction Monday that she is 16 years old.