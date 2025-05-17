Here's why SF's new speed cameras are still not fully operational after 2 months since installation

Only 18 of the 33 approved traffic cameras in San Francisco have been turned on and none are issuing tickets. Here's why.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- In 2023, AB 645 passed, allowing six California cities, including San Francisco, to start a pilot program with speed cameras for five years.

Fast forward to 2025 and only 18 of the 33 approved cameras have been turned on and none are issuing tickets.

It's been almost two months since San Francisco became the first city in California to install high speed safety cameras. But instead of getting tickets, drivers going 11 miles or more above the speed limit are getting a "courtesy warning notice," explaining that there is no penalty and "there is no response needed."

"I thought they were already working," said John Seckman, San Francisco resident.

"They are all there, but they are just not all working. To me, that is unacceptable," said San Francisco Supervisor Danny Sauter.

Luz Pena: "What is causing the delay?"

Danny Sauter: "I have been told this is an issue with PG &E and the city working with PG &E and that is really frustrating. We have seen this unfortunately with housing projects in the past where there's been delays because PG &E hook up. We are going to look at all the options here, including holding hearings, looking at legislation to make sure that these cameras get up and running as quickly as possible."

Sauter is the vice-chair of the SF County Transportation Authority. He said he has been trying to get answers.

Luz Pena: "What is the main issue with PG &E?"

Danny Sauter: "I'm still trying to find that out. I think we all are. It looks like there is some disagreements on the agreement between the city and PG &E and what level of power supply."

The city's Public Utilities Commission is responsible for providing essential utilities to the city, like power. It said, in part: "PG &E has required a very complex process to power these cameras. The SFPUC has submitted all the necessary applications, and we've done our part to help the process move steadily forward."

After almost a decade advocating for speed cameras, Jodi Medeiros, executive director for Walk SF did not expect this challenge.

"These cameras are needed. They've already had six pedestrian fatalities this year. These cameras are needed. They need to be activated, and I want to believe our city is doing everything in their power to get them up and running," Medeiros said.

In a statement, SFMTA said it will begin issuing citations 60 days after the last camera is turned on, saying "26 of the 33 camera locations will be operational and issuing warnings by the end of this month with the rest anticipated in early June."

"We want dates. We want to know when these cameras are going to be up and running, because we worked so hard for this legislation and the city needs it so badly," Medeiros said.

PG &E's full statement:

"This situation is somewhat nuanced and complicated. Below is our statement, as well as some additional background information to help give you some context.

Safety is PG &E's highest priority and over the past several months, we have worked closely with SFPUC to bring this important safety initiative to fruition. As the request from SFPUC involves attaching safety cameras to assets under a Wholesale Distribution Tariff, PG &E must follow certain guidelines to ensure community safety. Throughout the process, PG &E has worked collaboratively with SFPUC to shorten interconnection times while ensuring that the two utilities can remain compliant with tariff obligations, best practices and safety and reliability obligations. PG &E has provided SFPUC with the list of requirements for the safe installation of their cameras. This includes items such as submitting a request through our online application portal, providing a badge number for which speed cameras will be installed on which assets, etc. Once we have this information, PG &E looks to moving forward this project safely and efficiently.

Here is some additional background information:

PG &E does not have a permit process to install speed cameras. SFPUC wants to install Speed Cameras under the Wholesale Distribution Tariff which is under FERC jurisdiction and follow the FERC tariff. SFPUC also has the option to install the Speed Cameras under retail service.

Since SFPUC is requesting to install the speed cameras under the WDT, and these types of connections are not allowed under the WDT, PG &E agreed to provide SFPUC an exception to the Wholesale Tariff and allow SFPUC to apply for Wholesale service for the speed cameras while PG &E and SFPUC negotiate an agreement to allow for these connections in the future."

SFPUC's full statement:

"Bringing speed cameras online is a top priority for the SFPUC, and we've been working closely with the SFMTA to connect the final group of cameras. PG &E has required a very complex process to power these cameras. The SFPUC has submitted all the necessary applications, and we've done our part to help the process move steadily forward. More cameras are coming online. We are hopeful PG &E will continue moving forward without avoidable delays to deliver on our shared goal of safer streets."

SFMTA's full statement:

"On March 20, 2025, we turned on the first batch of Speed Safety Cameras and have been issuing warnings for violations captured at those locations.

26 of the 33 camera locations will be operational and issuing warnings by the end of this month with the rest anticipated in early June. To make things simple for drivers, the 60-day clock to citations will begin as soon as the last camera is turned on. The goal of this program is not to issue citations-it's to change driving behavior and educate the public on the dangers of excessive speed."