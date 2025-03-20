SF speed cameras now in use; warnings to be given out for 2 months before citations

Thirty-three cameras will start being used on Thursday, March 20 and warnings will be given for the next two months before citations begin.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- Drivers may hate it, pedestrians may love it, but the use of speed cameras on San Francisco city streets is now a reality.

Thirty-three cameras will start being used on Thursday, March 20. For the next two months, they will only send out warnings but after that citations will be given, and it could hit your wallet hard.

SFMTA has a map of the locations and details from each location.

Patrick Banta says cars go very fast down Harrison Street in between 4th and 5th outside his auto repair shop.

"You can see, that guy's going too fast, that guy's going too fast, that guy's going too fast. You can just count them," Banta said.

A speed camera was installed near his garage and it, along with 32 other speed cameras, was turned on Thursday. The SFTMA estimates they will give out somewhere in the neighborhood of 42,000 citations every day.

ABC7 News reporter J.R. Stone walked half a mile in each direction of the Harrison Street intersection and could not fire any speed limit signs. Drivers will want to know what the speed limit is where they're driving.

Drivers will get a warning during the first two months of this pilot program and after that, they'll get a $50 fine for going 11 miles per hour or more above the speed limit.

Depending on your speed it could cost you as much as $500.

"While I'm not a fan since I tend to speed, I do understand with all the pedestrian issues that they've had in the city and people getting hit," said Marissa Walker, who often drives in San Francisco.

She says that knowing the cameras are there will definitely get her to slow down.

Not everyone is on board at speed camera location on Geary Street between 7th and 8th. This is a spot expected to generate more than 4,000 citations daily which could end up being the most in all of San Francisco.

"I don't like the idea of a flash and you get a ticket in the mail," Sophie Rehlaender said. "Ticketing the people that can't afford to be ticketed routinely and the tickets aren't cheap, the tickets here are pretty nasty."

Your best bet is to slow down and if you see a black camera setup, know that it's tracking your vehicle's speed when you come through.