Speeding in San Francisco? 'Say cheese' for cameras at 33 intersections activating soon

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco is one step closer to automatically sending drivers speeding tickets.

Speed safety cameras are being installed at 33 intersections around the city and are expected to be turned on in March.

One is already installed is at the intersection of Geary Boulevard and 7th Avenue in the Richmond District.

That's where members of Walk San Francisco gathered Wednesday morning to celebrate the cameras.

The group worked for six years to help pass legislation allowing speed cameras to be made legal in California.

San Francisco is the first city in the state to get them.

"We need drivers to slow down everywhere," said Marta Lindsey, of Walk San Francisco. "We need all of our streets to be designed and enforced to keep us all safe. And so, that's what we're all about. That's what the movement is about. Step by step, we're going to get there. We're going to get to those safe streets that we all deserve and we'll have the kind of city that we want to live in, where everybody -- kids, seniors, people with disabilities -- we're all getting out and living our lives without being scared to cross the street."

The locations where the cameras will be located were chosen because they are high-injury streets, in school zones, or on streets with a history of sideshows.

According to the SFMTA website, your back license plate will be photographed if you're driving 11 miles per hour or more over the posted speed limit. The registered owner of the vehicle will get a citation in the mail, with fees ranging from $50 to $500.

The SFMTA will not impose fines for the first two months, giving drivers a grace period to adjust.

Jenny Yu said her mom was hit by a speeding SUV and has traumatic brain injury.

"By having these cameras up, less families will be impacted," she said at Wednesday's event. "Less lives will be ruined so no one has to go through what my siblings and my mother have been going through the past 14 years."

Find more info on the cameras here.