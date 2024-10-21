Speed cameras will be put up in 33 locations across the city

San Francisco moves forward with speed cameras: Here's where you will see one

San Francisco inked a new deal to bring speed cameras in 33 locations across the city. They could be catching drivers leading to big fines.

SF moves forward with speed cameras: Here's where you will see one

SF moves forward with speed cameras: Here's where you will see one San Francisco inked a new deal to bring speed cameras in 33 locations across the city. They could be catching drivers leading to big fines.

SF moves forward with speed cameras: Here's where you will see one San Francisco inked a new deal to bring speed cameras in 33 locations across the city. They could be catching drivers leading to big fines.

SF moves forward with speed cameras: Here's where you will see one San Francisco inked a new deal to bring speed cameras in 33 locations across the city. They could be catching drivers leading to big fines.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco inked a new deal to bring speed cameras to city streets.

In just a couple months, they could be catching drivers leading to big fines.

Speed cameras will be put up in 33 locations across the city.

Some of the locations include:

Lincoln Way at 27th Avenue

Fulton Street at 2nd Avenue

Bay St. at Octavia

They'll go up in places where drivers often speed-- and where several people have been killed.

"We are finally going to deploy a tool that 200 other cities in America are using. That has reduced fatalities and crashes by up to 70%," mentioned during a San Francisco board meeting.

Cameras are expected to be put up in February.

RELATED: To catch a speeder: 33 new speed cameras to be installed in SF

Once installed, the cameras will automatically send you a ticket if you go eleven miles per hour or more over the speed limit.

Fines could range between $50 and $500.

MORE: 4-year-old girl run over, killed by car while visiting San Francisco from out of town

Police are investigating a fatal pedestrian crash involving a 4-year-old and their parents near Oracle Park in San Francisco.

Michael Smith is a co-founder of Walk SF.

"Everybody agrees that people drive too fast now. And this will make a big difference because police are not enforcing the speed limits. And so, we need something else to do that. Speed cameras are a real cost-effective way of doing that. I really hope this will make a profound difference in San Francisco."

MORE: Bill that would mandate speed warning tech in new cars heads to Gov. Newsom's desk

Beginning in December, crews will install and test the speed cameras.

The streets director of SFMTA says speed safety cameras is a significant milestone for San Francisco streets, saying:

"Speeding is the leading cause of serious injuries and fatalities in San Francisco. That's why we've moved swiftly to be the first city in California to introduce this life-saving tool proven to reduce speeding and protect lives."