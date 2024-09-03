Bill that would mandate speed warning tech in new cars heads to Gov. Newsom's desk

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Speeding-related traffic deaths are on the rise in California. State Senator Scott Wiener hopes his bill will change that.

"When we have the level of death on our roads - more than 4,000 people in California and escalating, it's gone up in the last five years, that's a policy choice," Wiener said.

Senate Bill 961 is heading to Governor Gavin Newsom's desk. San Francisco Senator Scott Wiener authored the bill. It would mandate speed warning technology in cars.

"It requires that for new cars starting in 2030 to have to be equipped with existing technology that exist now, that alerts people just one alert if they are going more than 10 miles an hour over the speed limit," Wiener said.

If this bill is signed by the Governor, California will be the first state in the country to enact this kind of safety equipment.

Opponents say there are a lot of problems with it.

Jay Beeber is the executive director of policy for the National Motorists Association.

"Speed limits are often 10 miles an hour or more lower than what they roadway is built, so this is a system that would be constantly beeping for people all day long as they're driving," Beeber said.

Members of the National Motorists Association feel imposing safety requirements for cars should be left to the federal government.

"Because of the interstate commerce clause - really should be something which is done at the federal level, that's where it should be debated, that's where it should be decided on," Beeber said.

We spoke with drivers to get their thoughts. Would an alert system encourage them to slow down?

Erica Godoy just drove up from Los Angeles with her family.

"I would think it's something that's kind of annoying if you're on the highway because we just drove from L.A. and no one is driving the speed limit that's up right now. I mean, everyone's going probably about 80-85. I think it would work in like residential areas or by schools," Godoy said.

SB 961 is supported by the NTSB and Triple AAA.

"We're not physically stopping them, if people choose to speed that's their choice and it creates risk and they might get a ticket for it, but the least we can do is make sure people are aware if they are driving 10 miles per hour over the speed limit," Wiener said.

The Governor has until the end of the month to sign or veto the bill.