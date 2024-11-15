1st female airman receives Silver Star for shootdown of Iranian drones on Israel

Trump's picks for attorney general, secretry of defense and secretary of health and human services are causing controversy in the nation's capital.

The Air Force has awarded the Silver Star to a female airman for the first time following her role in the shootdown of more than 80 Iranian drones that were part of Iran's large missile and drone attack on Israel in mid-April.

The historic award of the nation's third-highest award for valor to a female airman comes at a time when the role of women in ground combat units has been front and center because of critical comments made by Pete Hegseth, President-elect Donald Trump's pick to be the next defense secretary.

Capt. Lacie "Sonic" Hester, an F-15E instructor weapons systems officer, is the first Air Force woman to receive the Silver Star and only the 10th female service member ever to receive the award. Also receiving the Silver Star on Tuesday was her pilot, Maj. Benjamin "Irish" Coffey, for his role in coordinating the shootdowns from their two-seat fighter and then using all of their missiles and their fighter's Gatling guns to bring down some of the drones.

Tuesday's award ceremony at their home base of Royal Air Force Lakenheath in the United Kingdom honored the men and women of the 494th Fighter Squadron and the 494th Fighter Generation Squadron with two Silver Stars, six Distinguished Flying Crosses with the valor device, four Distinguished Flying Crosses with the combat device, four Distinguished Flying Crosses, two Bronze Stars, seven Air and Space Commendation Medals and seven Air and Space Achievement Medals.

U.S. Air Force Gen. James Hecker awards Capt. Lacie Hester with the Silver Star during a ceremony at RAF Lakenheath, Nov. 12, 2024. Senior Airman Seleena Muhammad-a/48th Fighter Wing

On the night of April 13, Iran launched more than 300 ballistic missiles and drones at Israel in retaliation for an Israeli missile strike in Damascus, Syria, that killed a top Iranian commander. U.S. military aircraft and naval ships helped Israel in bringing down 99% of the weapons Iran fired at Israel in the attack.

The actions by the U.S. Air Force units involved in the shootdown of about 80 Iranian drones have been described as the largest air-to-air enemy engagement by the United States in over 50 years. Soon after the attack, President Joe Biden reached out to the commanders of the two units involved, the 494th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron and 335th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron, to praise their units' actions.

One of those commanders was Lt. Col. Timothy "Diesel" Causey, the commander of the 494th Fighter Squadron.

"We all fell into an execution rhythm: Call, shoot, and confirm the target was destroyed before we moved on to the next task we had to accomplish to keep everyone safe," Causey said in a U.S. Air Force story about this week's ceremony.

On the night of April 13, the F-15E's from his squadron flew 14 sorties from an undisclosed base in the Middle East to shoot down the incoming drones. Patriot air defense missiles at the base were also fired to intercept the drones. Some of those fighters had to return and refuel before going back up to engage more of the drones, some of which occurred so close to that base that some of the falling debris landed on that base.

"Although intelligence provided the numbers of how many [ one-way attack ] drones we could expect to see, it was still surprising to see them all," Hester said in an Air Force interview.

That night, Coffey and Hester were the airborne mission commanders directing the fighters toward the drones and were also actively engaged in shooting down drones, resorting to bringing the drones down with their fighter's Gatling guns after they had used up all of their air-to-air missiles.

"It takes a high-performing team with high-performing individuals to be able to find these things to begin with and then to engage it," Coffey said.

Among those receiving awards this week were many members of the squadrons' airmen on the ground who helped keep the fighters flying in and out, especially as some of the fighters experienced in-flight emergencies.

Hester's receipt of the Silver Star occurred the same week that Hegseth drew scrutiny for recent comments on a podcast in which he criticized the decision to allow women to serve in ground combat units.

"I'm straight up just saying, we should not have women in combat roles," Hegseth said last week on the "The Shawn Ryan Show."

The process of integrating women into combat units was a gradual one that began in 1993, when Defense Secretary Les Aspin issued an order that allowed women to fly fighter jets and bomber aircraft in combat.

But women were not allowed to serve in ground combat units until 2013, when Defense Secretary Leon Panetta rescinded the ban, which was subsequently enhanced in 2015 by Defense Secretary Ash Carter, who cleared the path for women to serve in jobs that were still limited to men, including some in special operations.

On the podcast, Hegseth drew a distinction between women serving as pilots and those serving in ground combat units.

"I'm not talking about pilots," Hegseth said. "I'm talking about physical labor type, labor intensive type job. ... I'm talking about something where strength is a differentiator. Pilots? Give me a female pilot all day long. I got no issues with that.