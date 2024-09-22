1st Taraval Night Market By the Beach along SF's Great Highway comes after success of other events

The party was on and people showed up to San Francisco's Great Highway for the inaugural Taraval Night Market By the Beach.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- This could be a new era of entertainment and a new life for the city of San Francisco.

It began with the expansion of night markets in different parts of the city.

Then on Friday, launched the opening of the city's first entertainment zone.

And on Saturday, the night market moved to the beach.

It's all an effort to change how people see the city.

This comes after the immense popularity of the Sunset Night Market.

"This is fun, super fun. We went to the one on Irving a couple of weeks ago, and I found out about this one. And so, I thought it'd be just as fun to bring the kids," said Monica Wang, from San Francisco.

The event largely driven by San Francisco District Four Supervisor Joel Engardio - who spoke about it earlier this week.

"The original Sunset Night Market on Irving street was a huge success. We just had 20,000 people at the most recent one, but we wanted to move this concept to other areas so other parts of the Sunset could benefit," he said.

"It's awesome, awesome because it keeps that momentum going and, you know, it keeps the vibe, so to say, going. And it creates, like I said, you know, more opportunities on this side of the city and it's just a fun event to do overall," said Humberto Mireles, Owner, Aroma Concessions.

Mayor London Breed took to the stage in support.

From the beach party vibe to the vendors, it was a positive event.

"It creates opportunities for us to come out to the community and, you know, produce income for ourselves, for our families and friends, and also to, you know, put out our delicious food to the whole community," said Mireles.

And the community is responding.

"I love it because we have all kinds of vendors. We're supporting our local community. And you know just getting together with kid friend, family ... it's fun every time there's an event we're here," said Veronica Oseguera, from San Francisco.