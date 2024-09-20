San Francisco gears up for Oktoberfest on Front, state's 1st entertainment zone event

Oktoberfest on Front takes place on Friday from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on San Francisco's Front Street between Sacramento and California Streets.

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- On Friday morning, crews in San Francisco sprayed water to clean the sidewalks, applied fresh paint on street sign poles, and got barricades in place to prepare for the state's first entertainment zone event.

The Downtown SF Partnership, along with Shroeder's Restaurant and other sponsors, are organizing "Oktoberfest on Front," which goes from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday on Front Street between Sacramento and California Streets.

Organizers are hoping it will bring big crowds and big money into the city.

"You'll actually be purchasing your alcoholic beverages from our local brick and mortar businesses, so Harrington's (Bar & Grill), The Royal Exchange, they'll all be benefiting from this event, instead of us having to bring in outside vendors or food trucks," said Melissa Buckminster, Downtown SF Partnership spokesperson.

And you'll be able to walk around Front Street, between Sacramento and California, with your drink in hand.

San Francisco is authorized to create these zones under SB 76, a bill authored by Senator Scott Wiener, which allows outdoor drinking and is intended to help revitalize downtown.

Shroeder's, a German beer hall, is doubling the number of kegs it has on hand from 35 to 70.

"They can stay in the immediate vicinity of the street and, kind of, the concept of Bourbon Street, where you can take your beverage outside, mingle and talk," said Che Walton, assistant general manager of Shroeder's Restaurant.

Walton said there are nearly 4,000 RSVPs for the event compared to the about 800 last year.

"This is a great opportunity, not only for us, but for the city, because I'm a very strong believer that SF, until most people come back, we need to rely on the Bay Area," Walton said. "We need to reach out and show everybody what we have to offer and make San Francisco like a destination point for people in the area, not just people to come to work, but come back and play and have a good time and enjoy the amenities that the city has to offer."

In years past, the city would block off the event and people could drink in a certain area. Now, businesses don't have to foot the bill for that fencing.

Those involved are hoping for the expansion of entertainment zone events.

"This will be the very first one, but there are definitely more coming down the pipeline," Buckminster said. "I know that there are plans for some other locations around the city, downtown."

"Oktoberfest on Front" goes on from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

It is free to get in, but you can RSVP online.

In a separate event, Grammy Award-winning band, Portugal. The Man, will take the stage with American soul and funk group, Snacktime, Friday night at 7 p.m. at San Francisco's Civic Center Plaza.

It is an event by Another Planet Entertainment. You're asked to RSVP online.