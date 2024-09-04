SF considering 4 new areas to be designated as 'entertainment zones' for special events

City leaders are proposing four more areas of San Francisco that could become official "entertainment zones."

City leaders are proposing four more areas of San Francisco that could become official "entertainment zones."

City leaders are proposing four more areas of San Francisco that could become official "entertainment zones."

City leaders are proposing four more areas of San Francisco that could become official "entertainment zones."

SAN FRANISCO (KGO) -- City leaders are proposing four more areas of San Francisco that could become official "entertainment zones."

They want zones in the "Mid-Market" area between 5th and 6th Streets; Maiden Lane between Kearney and Grant; Mark Lane and Harlan Place; and Thrive City, the area outside Chase Center.

The legislation would enable restaurants and bars in the zones to sell alcoholic beverages to-go for outdoor consumption during events.

RELATED: San Francisco's Oktoberfest on Front to be 'first-ever entertainment zone event in CA history'

Earlier this week, the Downtown SF Partnership shared a rendering of the first entertainment zone.

A portion of Front Street between California and Sacramento will be transformed into an outdoor area for drinks, food and music.

It'll be the first entertainment zone in the state.