SF considering 4 new areas to be designated as 'entertainment zones' for special events

SAN FRANISCO (KGO) -- City leaders are proposing four more areas of San Francisco that could become official "entertainment zones."
They want zones in the "Mid-Market" area between 5th and 6th Streets; Maiden Lane between Kearney and Grant; Mark Lane and Harlan Place; and Thrive City, the area outside Chase Center.
The legislation would enable restaurants and bars in the zones to sell alcoholic beverages to-go for outdoor consumption during events.
RELATED: San Francisco's Oktoberfest on Front to be 'first-ever entertainment zone event in CA history'
Earlier this week, the Downtown SF Partnership shared a rendering of the first entertainment zone.
A portion of Front Street between California and Sacramento will be transformed into an outdoor area for drinks, food and music.
It'll be the first entertainment zone in the state.