﻿2 downtown SJ graffiti suspects arrested, facing felony vandalism charges, police say

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- San Jose police say they have arrested two suspects responsible for dozens of downtown vandalism cases.

Gong Cha Coffee & Tea saw a huge part of its front window covered in graffiti.

"I think it was just shock in the beginning, because, like, it is just a whole black wall and just to have a big mural just out of nowhere, it was just a big shock for everyone," said Thung Tang, a barista at the shop.

That business on Paseo de San Antonio in downtown San Jose wasn't the only one hit by graffiti.

Friday, San Jose police and Mayor Matt Mahan announced the arrest of two suspects believed to be behind the tagging.

"One individual is believed to be responsible for over 70 separate acts of vandalism, damaging businesses, public spaces, and private property across our downtown," Mahan said.

Police say that the 20-year-old man tagged the word "Goob" across multiple locations throughout downtown San Jose, going back to 2023. He faces both misdemeanor and felony charges.

"This vandal was so prolific, and he vandalized so many properties, that we were able to combine various incidents and bring the dollar value up to make them felony charges," said San Jose Police Chief Paul Joseph, "I think that's really important to hold him accountable and provide a deterrence to others that might be considering doing the same thing."

Police say the other man arrested is the key suspect in at least 19 incidents citywide. That person was arrested and booked for firearm-related charges and gang-motivated felony vandalism.

Mahan said the increase in tagging has been costly.

"We're doing a lot around eradication. In fact, we've seen our cost go up 15, 20% year over year to address graffiti and illegal dumping and other forms of vandalism," Mahan said.

Now, with suspects in custody, there's a sense of relief among those who had been victimized.

"My shop is getting targeted. Where I work is getting targeted. So it really did affect me for a while," Tang said. "But, to see it covered up, and then for them to take action, it makes me feel safer."

San Jose Police Department asks everyone to use the 311 app to report any graffiti.