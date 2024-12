2 injured following shooting on Highway 24 in Orinda, authorities say

ORINDA, Calif. (KGO) -- Highway 24 in Orinda is back open Monday after a shooting closed down part of the highway overnight.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on the eastbound side near Wilder Road.

This is an image of the scene following a shooting on Highway 24 in Orinda, Calif. on Sunday, Dec. 8, 2024.

The California Highway Patrol says two people were shot and were rushed to the hospital.

The eastbound lanes were closed for about three hours as police searched for shell-casings.

No word on what led up to the shooting or if anyone has been arrested.