2 killed in head-on Contra Costa Co. crash that caused EV fire, shut down Highway 4

BRENTWOOD, Calif. -- All lanes are blocked on State Highway 4 east of Balfour Road following a fatal collision Wednesday night that created a dangerous battery fire in one of the electric vehicles, California Highway Patrol said.

CHP was called to the scene near Fairview Avenue on State Highway 4 at 10:18 p.m. and discovered two vehicles that appeared to have hit head-on in the eastbound lane, CHP Officer Daniel Gilmore said. Both drivers were killed.

One of the vehicles, an electric SUV, was on fire, and due to the dangers of the vehicle's battery being on fire, CHP officers and other first responders were unable to approach it, Gilmore said. As a result, authorities were still unsure if anyone else was in the SUV as of 11:15 p.m.

The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District was on scene, according to CHP.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation and CHP said they would have more information when it became available.

People are asked to avoid the area and take alternative routes.