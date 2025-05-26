3-month-old baby dies at unlicensed Monterey Co. daycare, 2 women arrested: sheriff

MONTEREY COUNTY, Calif. -- Two women who allegedly ran an unlicensed daycare center in Royal Oaks were arrested after the death of a three-month-old baby, the Monterey County Sheriff's Office said Sunday.

On Saturday just before 10:30 a.m., deputies and other first responders were called to a medical emergency at a residence in the 100 block of Hillcrest Road. The reporting party said an infant was unconscious and not breathing. The baby was rushed to the hospital, but despite life-saving efforts, the child was pronounced deceased.

Detectives allege that the women were running an unlicensed daycare facility and would watch up to 30 children of varying ages at the same time.

Two unlicensed daycare owners, Maria Marquez, 62, and her daughter, Johanna Marquez, 35, were arrested on suspicion of involuntary manslaughter for the death of the child. They were also booked into jail on suspicion of felony endangering of a minor and operating an unlicensed daycare.

Both are being held on $50,000 bail and were still in custody Sunday evening.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this case is asked to contact Detective Josue Ramirez of the Monterey County Sheriff's Office at (831) 253-6068. The information can be provided anonymously.