2 separate SJ hit-and-run crashes leave several injured, pedestrian in critical condition

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and two pedestrians near downtown San Jose early Friday morning, police said.

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and two pedestrians near downtown San Jose early Friday morning, police said.

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and two pedestrians near downtown San Jose early Friday morning, police said.

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and two pedestrians near downtown San Jose early Friday morning, police said.

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KGO) -- Two separate early morning hit-and-run incidents in San Jose have left several people hurt, including one pedestrian with life-threatening injuries.

Vehicle vs. Pedestrian Crash

A person suffered life-threatening injuries in a hit-and-run collision involving a vehicle and two pedestrians near downtown San Jose early Friday morning, police said.

The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. in the area of West Virginia Street and Almaden Avenue. Emergency crews responded to the scene, and one of the pedestrians was sent to a hospital in critical condition, the San Jose Police Department said on social media.

The driver of the vehicle fled the scene but was nabbed a short time later, police said. No details have yet been released regarding the suspect's identity.

Police closed surrounding streets as the investigation continues. The public is urged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.

Two-Vehicle Crash

A San Jose hit-and-run crash on southbound Highway 85 at Blossom Hill Rd. sent two to the hospital as police search for the suspect.

A second separate hit-and-run crash happened on southbound Highway 85 at Blossom Hill Rd.

It happened before 5 a.m. Friday and was a two-vehicle incident.

One of the cars has major damage, and the two people inside were transported to the hospital but are expected to be ok.

The other car was found unoccupied and CHP is working to identify the driver.

All lanes have been cleared and reopened.

Bay City News contributed to this story.