2 students hospitalized after fight at Dublin High School prompts lockdown, police say

DUBLIN, Calif. -- Dublin High School was locked down Thursday after a fight involving three students sent two of them to hospitals and attracted a crowd of 50 to 100 students.

At 11:52 a.m., Dublin police received a report of a fight involving multiple students at the school on Village Parkway.

The caller told police 50 to 100 students gathered around the altercation in the student union. Arriving police discovered one student lost consciousness during the brawl but regained full awareness and function before police arrived. That student and another were transported to nearby hospitals for evaluation and treatment.

Police said Thursday afternoon that the injuries appeared to be minor.

A third student involved wasn't detained but was identified by police.

Investigators are still looking into the motive behind the fight. As a precautionary measure, police said officers placed the campus on lockdown to ensure student safety.

Police said at 2:30 p.m. that the lockdown had been lifted and there was no further immediate threat to the school.

Anyone with information or video footage of the fight can contact police at (925) 833-6670.